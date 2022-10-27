Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) were up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 256 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Featured Articles

