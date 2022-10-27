Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 118,324 shares.

Inuvo Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.