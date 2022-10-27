Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 118,324 shares.
Inuvo Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
