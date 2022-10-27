Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 213,507 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 367,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

