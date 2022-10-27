Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

10/21/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/12/2022 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 73,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,015. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.36. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

