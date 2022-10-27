Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.63-$1.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 75.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

