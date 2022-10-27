IPVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $198,222.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

