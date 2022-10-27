iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.57. 45,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 83,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.
