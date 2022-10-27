iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Trimmed by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.