iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 120,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,384. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

