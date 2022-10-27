iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average of $241.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

