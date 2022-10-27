iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after buying an additional 128,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $415,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $119.42 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $154.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34.

