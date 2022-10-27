J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

COST traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $498.02. 46,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,182. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.62.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

