J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

McKesson stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.26. 27,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.04 and a 200 day moving average of $337.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.61 and a 1-year high of $389.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.