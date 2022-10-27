J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 562,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,367,764. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

