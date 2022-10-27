J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 2,457 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.22. 134,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,345. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.73 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.