J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.81. 116,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

