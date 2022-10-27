J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,286 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,581 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,160,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

