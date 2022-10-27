J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,262. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.