Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $193.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

