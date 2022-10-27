Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 1,284 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 443,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

