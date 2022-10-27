Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 28 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Jade Road Investments Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 58.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

