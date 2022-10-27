Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,826 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 760.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

