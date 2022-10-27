Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

GD opened at $245.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.