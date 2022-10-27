Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 670.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

