Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth $305,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 6.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 309.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

