Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.