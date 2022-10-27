Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 23,611 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.