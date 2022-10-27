Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,797 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 107,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Account Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 188,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 36,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EPD opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.