Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7 %

FIS opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

