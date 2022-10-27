Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.55 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $254.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

