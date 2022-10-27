Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,147 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

