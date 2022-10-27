Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 59,548 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDV stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.