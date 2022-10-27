Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,832 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $399.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.45 and a 200-day moving average of $399.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

