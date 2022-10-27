Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JAPSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.52. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 17.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

