Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.46.

NYSE:ITW opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

