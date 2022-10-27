Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on South32 Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for South32 in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

SOUHY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. South32 has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

