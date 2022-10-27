Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $137.83 million and approximately $80,112.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08091435 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,748.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

