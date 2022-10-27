Joystick Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $91.05 million and approximately $21,051.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.43984667 USD and is down -19.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $199,440.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

