JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 4.2%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 722 ($8.72) and last traded at GBX 719 ($8.69). 97,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 336,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($8.34).

A number of brokerages have commented on JTC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.63) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14,560.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 722.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 708.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.40%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

