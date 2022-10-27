Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,335.56

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,335.56 ($16.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,232 ($14.89). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,296 ($15.66), with a volume of 150,004 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,330.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,245.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,639.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.