Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,176. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average is $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

