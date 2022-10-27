Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,329 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.15. 30,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,950. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

