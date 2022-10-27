Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 433 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. 539,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,451,194. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

