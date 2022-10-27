Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $29,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $67.73 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.63%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.