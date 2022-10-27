Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Komatsu Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. 161,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,921. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
