Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT Lowered to €4.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

KKPNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 426,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

