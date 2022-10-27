Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of Element Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

