Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $88.14 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

