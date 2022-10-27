Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.94 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $266.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.90. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $267.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

