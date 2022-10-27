Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.51 Million Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.46. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

